Packers announce Whitney Mercilus signing

Getty Images

Whitney Mercilus is officially a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers announced the signing of the veteran edge defender on Thursday. Mercilus was released by the Texans on Tuesday and word that he was on his way to Green Bay broke on Wednesday.

Mercilus joins the Packers at a moment when they are short on healthy edge rushers. Za'Darius Smith had back surgery after going on injured reserve earlier this year, Chauncey Rivers is on injured reserve, and Preston Smith left last Sunday’s game with an oblique injury. Smith didn’t practice on Wednesday, which may leave Mercilus to join Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin, and Ladarius Hamilton as options to face Washington.

The Packers haven’t given any indication if they plan for Mercilus to play this weekend, but the 10-year veteran’s experience should be a plus in getting him ready quickly.