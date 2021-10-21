Report: Baker Mayfield likely to need surgery, hopes to wait until after season

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play tonight because of the left shoulder injury that he has been playing through for weeks. His status for the rest of the season appears uncertain.

Mayfield is expected to need surgery on the torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That sounds a little worse than previous reporting indicated; Rapoport reported two weeks ago that Mayfield wasn’t expected to need surgery “as of now.”

But Rapoport reports that the surgery could be delayed until after the season and that Mayfield can play through the injury. However, the same report says that “incurring more damage would make it challenging.”

Realistically, it’s unlikely that Mayfield can play the rest of the season without incurring more damage. Quarterbacks get hit, and they land awkwardly, often with 300-pound men landing on top of them. That’s a recipe for more damage on an already injured shoulder.

Because he’s missing tonight’s game, Mayfield will have two weeks off before the Browns’ next game, October 31 against the Steelers. How healthy his left shoulder is heading into that game remains to be seen.