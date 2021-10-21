Reports: Teddy Bridgewater is expected to play tonight

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had a quadriceps injury added to the practice report Wednesday. He also has a foot injury that limited him Monday and Tuesday.

Multiple reports, though, indicate Bridgewater is expected to start tonight despite the team listing him as questionable on its status report.

Bridgewater took 17 hits in Sunday’s game against the Raiders and had right guard Graham Glasgow accidentally step on his foot in the fourth quarter.

The Broncos have lost three games in a row, with Bridgewater throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions in those games. They hope to turn things around against the Browns, who will start Case Keenum at quarterback with Baker Mayfield nursing an injured left shoulder.

For the season, Bridgewater has completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 1,514 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.