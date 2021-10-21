Russell Wilson “definitely making progress” but still no timetable for his return

Getty Images

The prognosis for Russell Wilson‘s return from finger surgery was 4-6 weeks. The Seahawks quarterback is doing everything possible to get back sooner than later.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday Wilson is “definitely making progress.” Carroll, though, would not put a timetable on Wilson’s return.

“It’s hard on him, really hard,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “It’s really admirable the way he is going about it.”

Wilson, whose streak of 165 consecutive starts ended Sunday night, is required to miss three games since he is on injured reserve. The earliest he can return is Nov. 14 at Green Bay, a week after Seattle’s bye week.

Wilson had surgery Oct. 8 to repair a torn tendon and dislocated middle finger on his right hand.