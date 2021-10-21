Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney remain out of practice

Getty Images

It looks like the Giants are going to be shorthanded on offense again this Sunday.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) were all out of practice on Wednesday and all three players remain off the field on Thursday. Head coach Joe Judge told reporters that the three players are making progress, but Barkley and Golladay have been out since getting hurt in Week Five and Toney went down last Sunday while trying to play through his injury.

The Giants did get wide receiver John Ross (hamstring) back after he sat out on Wednesday and Darius Slayton (hamstring) has been practicing after missing the last three games. Sterling Shepard, Collin Johnson, and Dante Pettis are other receiver options for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (not injury related) also returned after missing Wednesday’s session.