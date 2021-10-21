T.Y. Hilton calls himself 50-50 for Sunday night

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his first appearance of the 2021 season in last Sunday’s win over the Texans, but he may not be making his second appearance this Sunday night against the 49ers.

Hilton hurt his quad while catching four passes for 80 yards in Week Six and did not practice on Wednesday. He told reporters that he’ll be out of practice on Thursday as well and called himself 50-50 to make it into the lineup this weekend.

That suggests Hilton will be listed as questionable to play, but official word on that will come Friday.

The Colts lost Parris Campbell to a foot injury against the Texans. If Hilton doesn’t play, the Colts will have Michael Pittman, Zach Pascal, Mike Strachan, and Ashton Dulin available on the active roster. Tarik Black, Keke Coutee, and De'Michael Harris are on the practice squad.