Texans apparently are trying to get more teams to the table for Deshaun Watson

In late August, rumors intensified of a looming trade that would send quarterback from the Texans to the Dolphins. Ultimately, the Texans and Dolphins couldn’t strike a deal on compensation.

Now, the Texans reportedly could trade Watson to the Dolphins by the end of the week. If that information is coming from the Texans, the motivation is obvious. If any other teams will be coming to the table, now is the time to do it.

In the aftermath of the report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle that the long-awaited Texans-Dolphins transaction could be happening this week, TheAthletic.com reported that the Texans also have spoken to the Eagles and Panthers about a deal.

The Eagles have remained on the fringes of a potential Watson trade, a possibility that has intensified as the Eagles gather more evidence to suggest that Jalen Hurts won’t be the franchise quarterback they covet. A few weeks ago, the Panthers were undefeated and likely out of consideration. With the team slumping and owner David Tepper obsessed with getting a franchise quarterback, a possible trade for Watson slides back onto the table.

The Broncos, frankly, also should be thinking about it, given the current performance of their quarterbacks.

Regardless of which teams are eventually at the table, the Texans know that if they can make one of them (like the Dolphins) think that someone else (like the Eagles or Panthers) will snatch Watson before Miami can do the deal, the Texans will get more for Watson’s contract.

Weeks ago, we said that the Dolphins should just give the Texans what they want and be done with it. Unused draft picks have great value until they’re used. Based on the picks the Dolphins have used in recent years, the Dolphins need to realize that it’s far better to acquire the proven commodity.

With the team losing five in a row and Tua Tagovailoa showing that he’s not likely to become a franchise quarterback, either, a Watson trade also could save G.M. Chris Grier and/or coach Brian Flores.

The only person that matters with Miami is owner Stephen Ross. He wants Watson. And American oligarchs tend to get what they want. The oligarch in Houston is trying to make the oligarch in New York who owns the football team in Miami think that the oligarch in New Jersey who owns the football team in Carolina or the oligarch in Philadelphia or some other oligarch will get there first.

That’s the reason for Wednesday’s report. That’s why the operative word is “could.” It becomes “will” only if Ross blinks. The Texans are still trying to get him to do that.

19 responses to “Texans apparently are trying to get more teams to the table for Deshaun Watson

  1. TBH I think they should be happy to have ONE team ready to talk given his situation and what they’re asking for. :/

  2. I just don’t see how anyone pulls the trigger on a trade for Watson until his legal issues are resolved (if they are). And even if there are no charges filed, who knows what arbitrary punishment Goodell decides to dish out. Legal issues aside, he hasn’t played in almost a year, he won’t be ready to start before week 10 anyways at best, so it’s not like any team is in rush to get him. Let’s face it, whoever wants him has no interest in the rest of this season.

  3. So, will he get suspended or put on the Commissioner’s exempt list as soon as he’s traded?

  4. Unless teams have some inside information on Watson’s case, NO ONE is trading for him now. There is going to be no trade until the offseason, if at all. Houston just trying to drum up interest..

  5. Dolphin fans know we will acquire Watson and likely set the franchise back another 10 years.

    Welcome to the football World of Stephen Ross.

  8. Or MAYBE the Dolphins aren’t really “at the table” at all, and the reporting by everyone on this has been off from the get-go.

    Also, in this story, it says the Broncos need to be at the table. Why? If Watson is going to Miami, and you’re not sold on Tua (from the story: “With the team losing five in a row and Tua Tagovailoa showing that he’s not likely to become a franchise quarterback, either,” then why do the Broncos have to be at the table?

    Tua just had his best game as a Dolphin. Watson’s legal situation is 52-card-pick-up at best right now. No one in their right mind would trade for a quarterback who is just as likely to be in an orange jumpsuit next fall as he is to be at training camp.

    This feels like a lot of conjecture by the media, all of it.

  10. I can only imagine the backlash any of these team owners will get when the trade goes through and Watson gets on the field. Is winning more important than having a terrible person on the team?

    I doubt they get any kind of guarantee that Goodell will not suspend him as soon as he is activated. Though innocent until proven guilty, it is still not good optics until these issues are settled.

  11. You know how all of this nonsense could’ve been avoided? If the Dolphins had just taken Justin Herbert–clearly the better prospect at the time–with the 5th pick in 2020. But Chris Grier blew it, and now the Dolphins are (again!) buried neck-deep in a pile turds, brought on by their own patented form of mismanagement.

  12. Watson is one of the top 5 QB’s in the league. By the end of this season many teams would love to acquire him. The Texans have a real big time asset. Unless they get an offer they can’t refuse, they should slow play this.

  13. Nobody wants to come to the table other than the Dolphins. The sooner you get rid of this guy, the better. Caserio is going to try and squeeze so much out of this balloon it’s going to pop and he’s going to be left with nothing. Get him off your team and take the draft picks and Tua.

  15. Thank you for using the appropriate terminology. These owners are oligarchs. The NFL is an oligarchy.

  16. The Texans sound like somebody trying to sell a car online. Steep asking price and the threat of seriously interested people coming to look at it if you don’t act fast.

  17. Just heard several reports that the Dolphins rumor of imminent deal are FALSE. This is just the media looking to try and “scoop” each other and get clicks. NO TEAM is trading for someone that could be suspended and/or in jail by the time next season rolls around.

  18. Trust me if Vick can come back they’ll let Watson come back and people will cheer when he runs onto the field. We have collective and selective amnesia

  19. Watson has a no trade clause and last I heard, he wanted no part of my Eagles. And who could blame him? The Eagles have become a puppet regime in the hands of an unqualified GM living out his dream of playing fantasy football together with his benefactor, the team’s delusional owner.

