Tom Brady saw last year’s loss to Bears as an opportunity to learn from mistakes

Getty Images

One of the biggest mistakes of Tom Brady‘s career happened last year in Chicago, when he threw an incomplete pass on the Buccaneers’ last offensive play of the game, appearing to think it was third down when it was actually fourth down. The image of Brady holding up four fingers with a puzzled look on his face became iconic.

But as the Buccaneers prepare to play the Bears on Sunday, Brady says that big mistake from a year ago, as well as other mistakes the Bucs made in that game, turned into a positive because he and his teammates learned from those mistakes and got better.

“It seems like a long time ago but actually it wasn’t that long ago,” Brady said today. “That hasn’t happened very often in my career, but for some reason that happened at that moment. That was a tough loss and I think we learned a lot from that loss last year. There was a lot of self-inflicted issues, there was a lot of penalties, there was a lot of miscommunication, there was a lot that wasn’t clean. We had a chance to win the game in two minute by going down and kicking the field goal, and we didn’t get the job done.”

That was an embarrassing moment for Brady, but he’s been perhaps the best quarterback in football since then.