Trent Williams day to day with ankle sprain

49ers left tackle Trent Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday with an ankle issue and wasn’t on the field for practice during the media window on Thursday either.

But it doesn’t appear the injury is too serious.

San Francisco announced on Thursday afternoon that Williams is day-to-day with an ankle sprain.

With the 49ers coming off their bye, Williams was practicing on Monday. He’s also been listed with an elbow issue on the injury report, but he’s started all five of San Francisco’s games so far in 2021.

If Williams is unable to play, rookie Jaylon Moore would likely get the start in his place at left tackle. Moore was a fifth-round pick out of Western Michigan. He played 22 offensive snaps when Williams had to exit San Francisco’s Week Four loss to Seattle.