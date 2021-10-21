Tyreek Hill remains out of practice; Travis Kelce, Chris Jones limited again

Getty Images

The Chiefs had only two changes to their practice report Thursday: Defensive tackle Jarran Reed (back) and offensive lineman Trey Smith (ankle) went from limited work Wednesday to full participation.

Receiver Tyreek Hill still isn’t practicing because of the quad injury that limited him to 47 offensive snaps against Washington. He had nine catches for 76 yards. Hill missed the first two practices last week with the same injury before returning to limited work last Friday.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones was limited again. He has missed the past two games with a wrist injury, and Wednesday marked his first practice since Week Four.

Tight end Travis Kelce (neck) remained limited Thursday but said he expects to play Sunday.

“I do. I was itching at the bit to have every single rep that I could possibly get out there,” Kelce said, via Pat Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “That’s just who I am. I’m a big believer in getting my reps in during the week, making sure everything looks good or if something happens, being able to communicate with everybody out there on the field.”

Cornerback Charvarius Ward, who hasn’t played since Week 2 because of a quad injury, was limited for a second consecutive day.

Left guard Joe Thuney (hand), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (triceps contusion), tight end Jody Fortson (Achilles) and fullback Michael Burton (left pectoral strain) remained out of practice. Fortson is out for the year, but the Chiefs haven’t moved him to injured reserve yet.