A.J. Brown back at practice on Friday

Getty Images

TItans wide receiver A.J. Brown has had a hard time shaking a bout of food poisoning, but Friday brought a good sign for his chances of playing against the Chiefs this Sunday.

Brown did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because he hasn’t been able to keep food down. He was on the field on Friday as the team wrapped up their on-field preparations.

The Titans will release participation levels and injury designations later on Friday, but Brown’s practice appearance is a good sign that he’ll be on the field against the Chiefs.

Reporters at Titans practice didn’t see linebacker Bud Dupree (knee), left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion), or wide receiver Cameron Batson (groin), so they may not be as likely to be in the lineup this weekend.