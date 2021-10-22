Aaron Donald: I told Jared Goff I’m coming after him

USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald has put many passers in his proverbial quarterback graveyard, racking up 89.0 sacks since entering the league in 2014.

But one quarterback he’s never been able to touch is former teammate Jared Goff.

Donald will get his chance to change that on Sunday when the Rams play the Lions in Los Angeles. And Donald seems to be relishing the opportunity.

“It ain’t going to be weird at all,” Donald said Thursday, via Gary Klein of the L.A. Times. “I told him, ‘Get ready.’ I told him I’m going to be coming after him, so he knows what it is.

“I’m going to go out there, fly around try to make my plays when they present themselves. Hopefully I get to him a couple times.”

Donald and Goff were teammates from the time the quarterback was selected at No. 1 overall in 2016 until the trade that sent him to Detroit was finalized in March.

But Goff isn’t the only player on the Lions’ roster with ties to Donald, as defensive lineman Michael Brockers was also traded to Detroit during the offseason. Brockers and Donald played side by side for seven seasons.

“He’s been with me since day one,” Donald said. “You build a bond with somebody like that. It’s really a brotherhood, somebody that you’re close with outside of football. You hang with a lot.

“So, we just got a close relationship. I wish he was still here, but he’s not.”

Brockers was the Rams’ 14th overall pick in 2012 and was the longest-tenured player on the team when he was traded. Donald was selected at No. 13 overall in 2014.