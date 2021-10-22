Anthony Harris, Jack Anderson questionable for Eagles

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier on Friday that right tackle Lane Johnson and tight end Dallas Goedert are expected to play in Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders.

But the team still has two players who might not be on the field.

Philadelphia has listed safety Anthony Harris (hands/groin) and interior offensive lineman Jack Anderson (hamstring) as questionable for Week Seven.

Neither Harris nor Anderson practiced for the Eagles on Friday. Harris was a full participant in Thursday’s session but didn’t practice on Wednesday.

The rest of Philadelphia’s active roster is expected to play. Goedert (illness) was limited on Friday but has no injury status. Offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (knee) was also limited for the final practice of the week but is expected to play.