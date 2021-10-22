Antonio Gibson, William Jackson III questionable for Washington

Getty Images

Washington will try to snap a two-game losing streak in Green Bay on Sunday and final word on whether they’ll have running back Antonio Gibson and cornerback William Jackson III will wait until closer to kickoff.

Gibson and Jackson have been listed as questionable for Week Seven. Gibson has been dealing with a shin injury for several weeks and he missed practice on Wednesday before returning for a limited session on Thursday.

Jackson has a knee injury and has been limited in practice all week. Defensive end Shaka Toney has an illness and is also listed as questionable.

Right tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin), right guard Brandon Scherff (knee), and wide receiver Cam Sims (hamstring) have all been ruled out. None of the four players was in the lineup last week and it will be the third game on the inactive list for Scherff and Sims.