Brett Hundley named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Brett Hundley has been named this week’s Community MVP by the NFL Players Association.

Hundley and his sister Paris, who was diagnosed with epilepsy as a child, founded The Hundley Foundation in 2019 to provide resources for children living with epilepsy and other disabilities. They hosted a Halloween party in Las Vegas for more than 250 kids and families who live with epilepsy.

“As the Hundley Foundation has grown, we have expanded our mission to include initiatives in epilepsy, education, wellness and mentorship. . . . I am honored to be named the NFLPA Community MVP for this week,” Hundley said in a statement. “Being in a position where I can give back and help families and kids is what it’s all about.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Hundley’s foundation or a charity of his choice. Hundley will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award along with all of the other weekly MVPs at the end of the season.