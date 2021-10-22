Brian Flores once again says Tua Tagovailoa “is our quarterback”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 22, 2021, 10:54 AM EDT
Another wave of Deshaun Watson reports, another press conference, another opportunity for Dolphins coach Brian Flores to make an obvious statement carefully confined to the present tense.

Tua Tagovailoa “is our quarterback,” Flores told reporters on Friday. Flores said the exact same thing on September 1, at a time when rumors and reports were pointing toward a potential Watson trade to Miami.

Yes, Tua “is” the Miami quarterback. Will he be the Miami quarterback as of 4:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2? That’s when the window will have closed on the 2021 trade period — and when the Dolphins either will or won’t have traded for Watson.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle recently reported that the Texans “could” trade Watson to the Dolphins by the end of the week. Frankly, that seems like an effort by Houston G.M. Nick Caserio to ring the dinner bell for any other teams that may want to make an offer.

Regardless, until a trade happens, Tua “is” the Miami quarterback. Until Flores provides a broader, more definitive statement regarding the future (for example, “will be”), the possibility of a trade will linger.

Tua has a way to end the chatter. Play, and play well. Also, try not to lose to a team that has lost 20 games in a row.

9 responses to “Brian Flores once again says Tua Tagovailoa “is our quarterback”

  2. What else is he going to say until they get a real QB. The current one couldn’t win a Pop Warner game. I know the law states no one is allowed to ever say a negative word about Tua but he is the worst QB by far, not even close.

  3. Tua didn’t lose to a team that lost 20 games in a row. Bad coaching, stupid challenges, and a highly questionable timeout to let the other team rethink their strategy did.

  4. As the GM is on the phone all day long trying to work out a trade for Watson.
    Dolphins are the most dysfunctional team in the NFL by far.

    Welcome to the football world of Stephen Ross.

  6. Tua has a way to end the chatter. Play, and play well. Also, try not to lose to a team that has lost 20 games in a row.
    ……..

    Umm nope. Tua as long as he is in Miami, no matter how well he plays will always be one bad game away from the “Could have drafted Herbert” mantra.

    Hopefully this trade goes through, it will be a blessing in disguise for him to leave and go were he won’t have the burden on Herbert over him. Everything about Tua shows he is a good guy. Shame he is not being given time to develop due to impatience.

  7. What I didn’t hear Flores say is, “the Miami Dolphins are not interested in Deshawn Watson.” That statement speaks louder than Tua is our QB.

