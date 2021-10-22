Concussion ends Kylie Fitts’ season

Getty Images

Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts announced Friday morning that his season has come to a premature end after he was diagnosed with a concussion. The team placed Fitts on injured reserve Friday afternoon.

“Although my season has come to an end early, I will always have faith in God’s plan for me and his Will always be done! We have such a special team this year and I’m excited to watch them continue to ball,” Fitts wrote on social media.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph confirmed Fitts is out for the year.

Fitts, a core special teams player, played all six games this season. He saw action on only 22 defensive snaps but played 114 on special teams. He has two tackles.

Fitts, who joined the team in 2019, had nine tackles and a forced fumble in 13 games for Arizona last season.