Decision on C.J. Mosley for Sunday will “go down to the wire”

When the Jets take the field against the Patriots on Sunday, it will be two weeks since their last game and it looks like it will take almost of that time for the team to make a call on linebacker C.J. Mosley‘s availability.

Mosley hurt his hamstring in the team’s Week Five loss to the Falcons in London and has not practiced this week, but the Jets aren’t ruling him out at this point. Head coach Robert Saleh said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s website, that the decision will “go down to the wire.”

Mosley has 45 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble so far this season.

Saleh also said that tight end Tyler Kroft is unlikely to play with a back injury, but the rest of the team is expected to be good to go as they return from their bye.