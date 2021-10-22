D’Ernest Johnson’s journey reconfirms the overabundance of talented running backs

Every year, every college program has one of more running backs with a high degree of skill. Many of them have the ability to thrive at the next level — if they have sufficient blocking and the ability to hold the football when it’s relentlessly attacked by NFL defenders and a basic knack for picking up blitzers in pass protection.

As a result, capable tailbacks can be found at every level of the draft. They also can be found beyond the draft. And every year there’s a fresh crop of them bubbling up to the NFL.

The latest example comes from Cleveland, where D'Ernest Johnson went from undrafted to the AAF (where he had to sent direct messages to team Twitter accounts to get their attention) back to the NFL and, with injuries to those in front of him on the depth chart, a chance to gain 146 yards and to score a touchdown on 22 carries in a key game for the Browns.

It shows how many guys can do the job. It’s a tough, demanding position to be sure, one that results in plenty of injuries. Which becomes all the more reason to not invest first-round draft picks in a tailback without clear conviction that the running back will join the short list of all-time greats, and that he’ll have the durability to do so.

In 2018, the Giants foolishly used the second overall pick on running back Saquon Barkley. Yes, hindsight proves the folly of the selection. But the fact that he’s suffered through chronic injuries at the NFL level is no surprise. Running backs get hit, often and hard. They’re gigantic electromagnets rolling through an anvil warehouse. And the more a guy gets hit, the more likely he is to get injured.

Consider the kinds of car-crash collisions in which tailbacks are engaged. They’re running in one direction, and large, strong, fast men are running in a different direction. The physics point to an impact that inevitably will inflict injury.

This important caveat applies when drafting (or not drafting) running backs and when paying (or not paying) running backs. The position has become devalued because too many guys can do the job, and because every April results in a new class of capable tailbacks with much more tread on the tires, and much cheaper salaries.

The Giants could have had Josh Allen instead of Barkley. One year earlier, the Jaguars (who took Leonard Fournette at No. 4) and the Panthers (who took Christian McCaffrey at No. 8) could have had Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson. Even though McCaffrey has been great when healthy, lately he hasn’t been healthy nearly enough.

It’s not his fault. It’s the nature of the position. Running backs have no protections under the rules, and they constantly run directly into a mosh pit of arms, legs, helmets, shoulder pads, and torsos. It’s amazing they don’t get injured more often.

And, frankly, it’s amazing that anyone would roll the dice on a high-risk position like tailback with a first-round pick.

10 responses to “D’Ernest Johnson’s journey reconfirms the overabundance of talented running backs

  1. Think of what the Bears did giving Cohen a big extension…right before he hurt his knee. Cohen is a scatback, guys like him are in EVERY draft in the 4th/5th round. It was stupid to give him any kind of extension when you see, oh look, Khalil Herbert.

  2. Is it really an overabundance of talented running backs? Or is it that you can stick any number of good running backs behind one of the better offensive lines in football and they have incredible success?

  3. The Josh Allen, Mahommes, and Watson comparison doesn’t hold water. Those picks could also have easily been Trubisky or Josh Rosen or Davis Webb. Hindsight is always 20/20.
    Most RBs coming out just aren’t willing blockers in pass pro or can’t catch the tough ones. Thats the biggest difference between the starter and the bench guy.

  4. The O-line goes a long way towards how successful a RB can/will be. Browns have a great O-line, but D’Ernest earned a lot of his yards after the 1st level.

  5. its also why something should be done to get these guys paid more coming out of the draft. teams notoriously ride rbs until they have no tread on the tire and are too banged up to get that second contract that every other position player gets.

  6. I think it’s all about using the zone blocking scheme if you want to maximize RB talent.It automatically open holes and gives room to run.That’s how an UDFA stars in last night’s game and a 6th rounder like Terrell Davis ends up in the HOF.

  7. “They’re gigantic electromagnets rolling through an anvil warehouse.”

    **applause**

  8. Is it an overabundance of talented running backs, or just more and more defenses built to defend against the pass?

  9. To be fair, Cleveland has quietly built up a really good offensive line. Obviously Johnson is a powerful runner, but having a line allows teams to plug and play. Late 90’s early 2000’s Denver is a the perfect example of that.

  10. The point is valid. The best running backs during the final months of the season are often guys who started the season third on the depth chart. That being said, using Deshaun Watson as an example of a guy you could have drafted instead of a RB…not the best name to make the point

