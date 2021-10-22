Jamal Adams: I don’t get caught up in outside noise, I’m here to prove myself right

Getty Images

The Seahawks defense has not been good this season and that’s led to a lot of criticism over the course of their 2-4 start.

Safety Jamal Adams has been the focus of a fair amount of that criticism after signing a large contract extension this offseason. He’s had issues in pass coverage and has not been as effective rushing the passer as he was during his first year with the Seahawks.

Adams said this week that he doesn’t know why he hasn’t blitzed as much as he did last year, but that he hasn’t lost any confidence in himself in the face of the criticism that’s been thrown his way.

“I’m not really here to complain about the opportunities that I don’t have or that I don’t get from last year to this year,” Adams said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m not here to prove anything to anybody. You know what I mean? I’m here to prove myself right. I’m grateful to continue to play this game at a high level. I don’t get caught up in the outside noise. I don’t get caught up on mistakes. Because at the end of day, we are human. We make mistakes. But, hey, the good thing is I got another opportunity to make up for it.”

The next opportunity comes on Monday night against the Saints and the Seahawks could use a big outing for Adams if they’re going to avoid a fifth loss in their last six games.