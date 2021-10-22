Jimmy Graham placed on COVID-19 list, Tashaun Gipson out for Bears-Bucs

Getty Images

The Bears had only one player listed as out on their final Week Seven injury report, but they’re going to be without another contributor due to COVID-19 protocols.

Chicago declared safety Tashaun Gipson (hip) as out for Sunday’s matchup with the Buccaneers after he was limited on Wednesday and didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday. Gipson also missed two games earlier this year with a hamstring injury.

Tight end Jimmy Graham is also likely out for Sunday, as head coach Matt Nagy said the team is placing him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, Graham has said that he’s been vaccinated. That means Graham needs two negative tests separated by 24 hours to return to work.

Graham is now the third Bears player on COVID reserve, joining edge rusher Robert Quinn and running back Damien Williams.

Edge rusher Khalil Mack (foot) returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. He’s questionable for the game.

Receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) was limited for the second practice in a row and is also questionable.

Chicago also listed receiver Jakeem Grant (ankle), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin), linebacker Caleb Johnson (knee), tight end J. P. Holtz (quad), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee(), defensive back Duke Shelley (ankle) as questionable.

Linebacker Danny Trevathan missed Friday’s practice for personal reasons but is still expected to play on Sunday.