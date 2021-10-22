Jonathan Jones out, Dont’a Hightower questionable for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots issued their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Jets and it features a lot of their defensive players.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. It will be the first game that Jones has missed since the 2019 season.

Jones is the only defensive regular ruled out, but there are players at all levels of the defense listed as questionable. The group includes linebackers Dont'a Hightower (elbow,ankle), Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), Brandon King (thigh), Josh Uche (shoulder), and Kyle Van Noy (groin); defensive linemen Christian Barmore (shoulder), Davon Godchaux (finger), and Deatrich Wise (knee); and defensive backs Kyle Dugger (knee), Jalen Mills (hamstring), and Adrian Phillips (back).

Running back Brandon Bolden (thigh), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), and right guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) are also listed as questionable. Cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) is out for the third week in a row.