Julio Jones: I feel great

Getty Images

It looks like the Titans will have both of their top receivers against the Chiefs on Sunday.

A.J. Brown is off the injury report after an extended bout of food poisoning and Julio Jones is listed as questionable to play after hurting his hamstring last Sunday. On Friday, though, Jones suggested all is well for Sunday.

“I feel great,” Jones said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “I feel good. I’m excited about Sunday.”

The Titans won’t have left tackle Taylor Lewan as he remains sidelined by a concussion.Linebacker monty rice (groin) and wide receiver Chester Rogers (groin) are also out. Linebacker Bud Dupree (knee), safety Amani Hooker (groin), wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring), and running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle) are listed as questionable.