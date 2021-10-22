Kevin Stefanski on Baker Mayfield: When he’s ready, he’s ready

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield missed Thursday night’s game against the Broncos after again dislocating his left shoulder and fracturing the humerus bone in it.

Speaking to the media in his Friday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to put any sort of timeline on Mayfield’s return. Though the Browns have a mini-bye after playing a Thursday matchup, the extra days before Cleveland’s Week Eight contest against Pittsburgh may or may not have enough benefit to allow Mayfield to return to play.

“We’re just going to continue to listen to the medical staff on this, and when he’s ready, he’s ready,” Stefanski said, via Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan.

Though Stefanski said he was “hopeful” running back Nick Chubb (calf) and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) will be able to return for Week Eight, Stefanski made no such declaration about Mayfield.

“I think we’ve been very consistent, our medical team, with Baker on this injury,” Stefanski said. “And I will continue to listen to the medical staff in terms of when Baker’s ready to go.”

Until that happens, the Browns will ride with Case Keenum. He finished 21-of-33 passing for 199 yards with a touchdown in the win.

“I think the expectations for our positions don’t change regardless of who’s in there,” Stefanski said. “So we have expectations for the quarterback, how they play, and I thought Case played well last night. He made good decisions, he spread the bad around, took care of the football.”

The Browns have a pair of divisional contests up next. After they take on the Steelers in Week Eight, they’ll play the Bengals in Week Nine.