Myles Garrett says refs need new glasses after missed holding calls

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wasn’t happy with the officiating on Thursday night.

Garrett said after the Browns’ win over the Broncos that he was held repeatedly and the officials failed to call the penalties. Garrett compared the situation to how hard it used to be for Shaquille O’Neal to get fouls in the NBA.

“The refs are kinda giving me the Shaq treatment right now,” Garrett said, via Camryn Justice of WEWS.

Garrett added that the refs will need to “get some new glasses” for him to get a holding call.