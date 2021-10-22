“Nothing has changed” for Cardinals prep work with Kliff Kingsbury still on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cardinals won without head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline against the Browns last weekend and they’re currently on track to do the same against the Texans.

Kingsbury remains on the COVID-19 reserve list and will need to have two negative tests 24 hours apart in order for that to change. He went on the list last Saturday and will be out 10 days if he doesn’t get those tests.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is splitting head coaching duties with special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, said that the team is operating the same way it did last week.

“The plan we have on that [offensive] side of the ball is Kliff’s plan,” Joseph said, via the team’s website. “The virtual stuff, it’s like he’s in the room with us. So nothing has changed from a prep standpoint. If [Kliff] comes up [available] Saturday or Sunday, he can definitely coach the game.”

Offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler and assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple handled playcalling last week. Quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, who went on the COVID list along with Kingsbury, was back at practice after clearing protocols on Friday.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones, defensive end Zach Allen, and defensive tackle Corey Peters are all on the COVID-19 reserve list.