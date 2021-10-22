Packers list Preston Smith, Kevin King, Darnell Savage as questionable

Getty Images

The Packers have couple of question marks at edge rusher heading into the weekend.

One is whether Whitney Mercilus will be in the lineup against the Washington Football Team and the other is if Preston Smith will play. Smith had to leave last Sunday’s win over the Bears early because of an oblique injury and missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was back on the field on Friday.

He’s been listed as questionable. Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) and safety Darnell Savage (concussion) are in the same category.

Center josh myers (knee) has been ruled out. Lucas Patrick will take his place. Tackle Dennis Kelly (back) will also miss the game for Green Bay.