Report: Mike Purcell suffered significant finger injury on Thursday

The Broncos defensive line had a tough time stopping Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson on Thursday night and their future defensive efforts are reportedly going to have to come without the help of nose tackle Mike Purcell.

Purcell hurt his finger in the 17-14 loss and Mike Klis of KUSA reports that it is a significant injury. An MRI will determine if Purcell needs to have surgery.

Purcell had six tackles in 41 defensive snaps on Thursday night. He has started all seven games for the Broncos and has 19 tackles.

DeShawn Williams is listed as Purcell’s backup on the Broncos’ depth chart. He had four tackles against the Browns.