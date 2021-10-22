Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney out for Week Seven

Getty Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones will have far from his full slate of offensive skill players when the Giants take on the Panthers this weekend.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), and receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) are all out for Week Seven.

It’s the second consecutive game Barkley and Golladay will miss. Toney injured his ankle during last week’s loss to the Rams. All three players missed all three days of practice this week.

But it’s not all bad news on the injury front for New York. Tight end Evan Engram (calf) returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday after missing Thursday’s session. He’s listed as questionable for the game.

Receiver John Ross (hamstring), receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) are also questionable.

Defensive lineman Danny Shelton (pectoral) is doubtful after he was limited in practice all three days.