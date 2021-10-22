Seahawks designate Rashaad Penny to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahawks designated running back Rashaad Penny to return from injured reserve Friday. Now, can he stay healthy?

Penny has missed almost as many games as he has played since the Seahawks’ made him a first-round choice in 2017. He has played 28 of a possible 54 games.

A calf injury is the latest in a long line of injuries for Penny, taking him out after only seven plays in the season opener.

“I’m just happy to play football again,” Penny said Friday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR and PFT. “I really try not to get hurt. I prepare the right way to do everything right.”

Penny tore an ACL in December 2019, which kept him out until late last season. He played three games in 2020, seeing action on 38 total snaps.

“Last year was pretty hard for me going with the ACL and trying to recover and just do everything I can to get back and play football,” Penny said. “I think that’s the whole moral of it, just me being on the field and being available and I haven’t been that.”

In his career, Penny has 180 touches for 989 yards and six touchdowns.

The Seahawks need him with Chris Carson on injured reserve and Alex Collins nursing a groin injury.