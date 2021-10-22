Sean McVay: Matthew Stafford has been better than I thought

Getty Images

The Rams obviously expected quarterback Matthew Stafford to play well, or else they wouldn’t have traded two first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff for him. But coach Sean McVay wasn’t expecting Stafford to be this good.

“He has been better than I thought, and I thought he was going to be really good,” McVay said. “I’ve been really impressed with his body of work and his resume over the course of his career. I think he’s doing a great job. I think the best players elevate those around them. I think guys are playing better around him. I think he’s seeing the field really well.”

In McVay’s offense, Stafford is well on his way to the best season of his career: He has a career-high 69.5 percent completion rate, a career-high 9.2 yards per pass and a career-high 116.6 passer rating.

And, of course, the Rams are 5-1 and among the league’s Super Bowl favorites. That’s not a position Stafford has been in before.