Sony Michel listed as questionable, Rams expect him to play

Getty Images

Running back Sony Michel is the only Rams player with an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Lions, but it doesn’t look like his shoulder injury is going to stop him from playing.

Michel was a limited participant in practice the last two days and drew a questionable tag on the team’s final injury report of the year. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team is planning to have him on hand for their home game.

“Talking to him this morning and going through meetings, I think he’s feeling good,” McVay said, via the team’s website. “I expect him to be able to play.”

Center Brian Allen was the only other Rams player to miss practice time for medical reasons this week. Allen was ill on Thursday, but he returned to practice on Friday.