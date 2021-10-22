T.Y. Hilton unlikely for Sunday night, Quenton Nelson on track to play

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his 2021 debut in Week Six, but it looks like he’s going to miss Week Seven.

Hilton hurt his quad in last Sunday’s win over the Texans and he missed practice time this week as a result of the injury. While he’s officially listed as questionable to play against the 49ers on Sunday night, Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters that Hilton is unlikely to play.

Reich does think that left guard Quenton Nelson will play. He was designated to return from injured reserve this week after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

Right tackle Braden Smith (foot), running back Jordan Wilkins (illness), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle), and safety Julian Blackmon (Achilles) have been ruled out. Blackmon is headed to injured reserve after suffering a season-ending tear.