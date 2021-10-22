Teddy Bridgewater: We’ve got a lot of things to fix

Getty Images

The Broncos only gained 76 yards in the first half of Thursday night’s loss to the Browns and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was dealing with foot and quad injuries, but head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that he didn’t consider making a quarterback change at halftime.

Fangio said he thought Bridgewater was “courageous” and that he didn’t think the quarterback was terribly impacted by the injuries, but Bridgewater had a less positive review of his performance in the 17-14 loss.

“We’ve got to start better,” Bridgewater said, via the team’s website. “We’ve got to stay on the field and do a better job of staying on the field. We just can’t wait until the second half. We’ve got to come out playing fast and make our opponents feel us. You watch us today, it’s the same story it’s been some of the past couple weeks. We’ve just got to get a lot of things fixed.”

The Broncos have been playing from behind throughout their four-game losing streak and that has not proven to be a good formula for them. Should the slow starts persist, the Broncos may have to take a shot with Lock to see if they can spark the offense before it is too late in the season to make a difference.