Titans activate Brett Kern off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Titans will have their punter back for their Week Seven matchup with the Chiefs.

Tennessee announced on Friday that Brett Kern has been activated off the COVID-19 list.

Kern went on the list on Oct. 12, missing last week’s win over the Bills. But he missed the previous two games as well with a right groin injury.

The Titans had signed Johnny Townsend to punt in Kern’s place for the last three games. But Townsend was waived earlier this week, signaling Kern was ready to return.

Kern has been with the Titans since 2009. He owns a career average of 46.0 yards per punt and is averaging 47.8 yards per punt so far in 2021.