Tyreek Hill practices Friday, Andy Reid thinks he’ll play

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill missed two days of practice with a quad injury last week, but practiced on Friday and caught nine passes and a touchdown in a 31-13 win over Washington.

Hill’s following a similar path this week. He sat out on Wednesday and Thursday before getting on the field Friday. There’s no guarantee that he’ll find the end zone against the Titans, but head coach Andy Reid told reporters that he expects Hill to be in the lineup for Week Seven.

That’s also the case for left guard Joe Thuney. He fractured his hand a couple of weeks ago, but has played through the injury and is set to do the same again after practicing on Friday.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones (wrist) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) are also on track to players after missing time in recent weeks. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (tricep) and fullback Michael Burton (pectoral) are not going to play.