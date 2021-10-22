Will Jon Gruden sue the NFL?

Posted by Mike Florio on October 22, 2021, 10:10 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

When former Raiders coach Jon Gruden told HBO producer Maggie Burbank that “the truth will come out,” many shrugged and said, “It already has.”

But there are plenty of untold truths unrelated to the emails that Gruden sent to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. If Gruden is so inclined, he could pursue those truths by paying the ultimate homage to the late Al Davis.

Gruden could sue the NFL.

The basic theory, if pursued in Nevada, would be “intentional interference with contractual relations.” The argument would be that the NFL put the kibosh on Gruden’s ongoing business interests with the Raiders by weaponizing supposedly secret emails in a way that ended his employment with the team.

Obviously, he wouldn’t be the most sympathetic plaintiff. He wrote the offensive emails that triggered his resignation. But the NFL, after insisting that none of the emails would be made public, harvested some of them with the intention of sending them to the Raiders — even though the emails were sent by Gruden at a time when he didn’t work for the Raiders.

As the argument would go, the NFL necessarily interjected itself into the employment relationship by “tattling” on Gruden over something that happened before he went to work for the team. Perhaps the goal was to prompt the Raiders to explore their own servers for potentially offensive and inappropriate emails sent by Gruden after he returned to the team in early 2018. Perhaps the official goal wasn’t to get the Raiders to get rid of Gruden, but to simply take a closer look at his conduct after becoming an employee of an NFL team again.

Regardless, someone leaked just enough emails to get Gruden out. Not many people had access to those emails. If Gruden sues, maybe the truth as to that wrinkle and many others will indeed come out.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Will Jon Gruden sue the NFL?

  2. It would be interesting if Gruden used this hypothetical lawsuit to force some of the materials the NFL is keeping secret out into the public view via the discovery process.

  3. 100% he will sue. The NFL will settle out of court to get the Non-Disclosure Agreement that will keep the trove of dirty WFT secrets from being dragged out into the light.

    What does he have to lose? Future employment? No team or broadcast partner will touch him the way things stand.

  4. Gruden won’t sue because the NFL has access to the thing he probably loves most in life. Whether it’s coaching (doubtful), team rep, media, etc. He can’t afford to get black listed from the NFL.

  8. Gruden could try because the U.S. uses what’s called “notice pleading” (basically you can sue someone on the back of a napkin and we’ll work out the merits of the case once it’s filed.) However it will fail, and likely be dismissed without trial.

    Tortious interference typically applies to direct, intentional interference (threats, blackmail, property damage, disruption of a necessary service, etc.) Just giving the Raiders information about Gruden’s emails and letting nature take its course isn’t enough; trying to claim that it is will fail on both public policy and First Amendment grounds as well as on the elements of the claim itself.

  9. “I don’t think your clients belong in jail, but I don’t get to make that decision! I represent the government of the United States without passion or prejudice, and my client has a case.”

    -Captain Jack Ross

    “You can’t handle the truth.”

    Colonel Nathan R. Jessup

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.