Bears activate Damien Williams from COVID-19 reserve

The Bears’ first-string running back is still out, but they’re their second-string running back will return on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Chicago announced that running back Damien Williams has been activated off the COVID-19 reserve list. He will presumably start on Sunday, although it hasn’t much mattered this season who’s starting at running back for the Bears. Williams has played fine in place of the injured David Montgomery, and last week rookie Khalil Herbert played well in place of Williams.

The Bears also announced that Akiem Hicks has been downgraded to out and won’t travel to Tampa.

And the Bears called up offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen and defensive lineman Margus Hunt from the practice squad.