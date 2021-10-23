Cardinals favored by 18 points over Texans in biggest spread of 2021 NFL season

Getty Images

The Cardinals aren’t just heavy favorites over the Texans on Sunday. They’re the heaviest favorites of this NFL season.

Arizona is now listed as an 18-point favorite over Houston at most sports books, which is the biggest point spread so far in the 2021 season. The previous biggest spread also featured Houston, as a 17.5-point underdog at Buffalo in Week Four. Buffalo won 40-0.

It’s not just that the Cardinals are 6-0; they’re also winning their by an average of 14.2 points a game. And the Texans aren’t just 1-5, but they have a league-worst point differential of -80, meaning in an average game they lose by 13.3 points.

According to the data at Pro Football Reference, an underdog of 18 points or more has only won outright once: Super Bowl III, when the 18-point underdog Jets beat the Colts 16-7.