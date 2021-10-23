Chandler Jones will not play Sunday

Getty Images

Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones returned to the team facility Friday after passing COVID-19 protocols. The team, though, did not activate Jones from the COVID-19 reserve list Saturday, so he will not play Sunday.

Jones last played Oct. 10 against the 49ers, two days before he tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones has five sacks, all of which came in the season opener against the Titans, nine tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Cardinals promoted four practice squad players. Defensive lineman Josh Mauro, who signed this week, is a standard elevation, while linebacker Joe Walker, offensive lineman Danny Isidora and tight end Ross Travis all were COVID replacements.

Defensive linemen Corey Peters and Zach Allen, like Jones, remain on the COVID-19 reserve list.