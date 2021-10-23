Darren Waller downgraded to questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Raiders had a lot of players listed on their injury report, only one initially had an injury status for Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles.

But now there is a concern with one of the team’s top players.

Las Vegas has downgraded tight end Darren Waller (knee/ankle) to questionable.

Waller didn’t practice on Wednesday, but that was noted on the team’s injury report as a rest day. Waller was listed as limited in Friday’s practice.

Waller leads the Raiders with 33 receptions and is second on the team with 378 yards. He’s caught a pair oof touchdowns so far in 2021.

Las Vegas has also downgraded defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson to questionable. He missed all three days of practice due to a personal matter. He’s started all six games for Las Vegas this season, recording 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble, and six quarterback hits.