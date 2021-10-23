Falcons downgrade Avery Williams to out

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons will officially be without one of their young members of the secondary on Sunday.

Atlanta has downgraded cornerback Avery Williams from doubtful to out for tomorrow’s matchup against Miami.

Williams also missed the Falcons’ Week Five win over the Jets in London with the hamstring injury.

Williams had been returning punts for the club and also played significant defensive snaps when cornerback Isaiah Oliver suffered a season-ending injury in Week Four. He’s averaged six yards per return.

Receiver Olamide Zaccheaus served as Atlanta’s punt returner against New York.

Atlanta also used standard elevations for practice squad linebacker Daren Bates and cornerback Chris Williamson. With guard Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 list, the club used a COVID-19 flex elevation for outside linebacker James Vaughters.