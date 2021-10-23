NFL fines CeeDee Lamb, Connor Williams, Trevon Diggs

Getty Images

It was an expensive win for three Cowboys players last week, according to NFL Media.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who had a pick-six late in the fourth quarter, was fined $7,981 for unnecessary roughness for hitting a Patriots player in the facemask after a play.

Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams was fined $16,394 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in regulation. The Cowboys gained 24 yards on third-and-25 after the penalty to set up the game-tying field goal.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb waved goodbye to Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills following his walk-off touchdown catch, costing him $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Lamb was not penalized since it was the final play.