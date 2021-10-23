Panthers downgrade left tackle Cam Erving (illness) to out

Getty Images

As the Panthers try to end a three-game losing streak, they won’t have their starting left tackle.

Cam Erving, listed as questionable with an illness, has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game at the Giants. He won’t make the trip to New Jersey.

As noted by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, coach Matt Rhule said Friday that rookie Brady Christensen will get the start if Erving doesn’t play. Christensen started at right tackle in Week Five against the Eagles.

The Panthers selected Christensen in the third-round of the 2021 draft.