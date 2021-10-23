Panthers officially sign Ameer Abdullah, promote two wideouts from practice squad

Getty Images

Running back Ameer Abdullah played against the Panthers last week and he could be in their lineup for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

The Panthers announced Abdullah’s signing on Saturday. Word of the plan to sign him came earlier this week. He gives the Panthers another option out of the backfield to go with Chuba Hubbard and Royce Freeman while Christian McCaffrey is out of action.

Abdullah had two kickoff returns for 68 yards while playing for the Vikings last year. He had seven carries for 70 yards and three catches for 17 yards while appearing in all six games the Vikings have played this season. Abdullah was released by Minnesota earlier this week.

The Panthers also elevated a pair of wideouts from the practice squad. Keith Kirkwood and Aaron Parker will help fill in for the absences of Terrace Marshall and Brandon Zylstra. Marshall was ruled out with a concussion and Zylstra went on injured reserve this week.