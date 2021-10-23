Patriots put Jonathan Jones on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Patriots ruled cornerback Jonathan Jones out for Week Seven on Friday and they ruled him out of at least two more games on Saturday.

Jones has been placed on injured reserve and must miss three games before he will be eligible to return to action. A shoulder injury is the reason for Jones’ trip to the reserve list.

Jones had 20 tackles and an interception in the first six games of the season.

Only J.C. Jackson and Jalen Mills have played more snaps at corner than Jones this season. Joejuan Williams, Miles Bryant, and Shaun Wade are the other corners on the 53-man roster, but Wade is out with a concussion.

The Patriots also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale and offensive lineman James Ferentz from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Jets.