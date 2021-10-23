Pete Carroll: Alex Collins ready to play, “I’ll be surprised” if Darrell Taylor doesn’t play

Getty Images

The Seahawks listed running back Alex Collins and defensive end Darrell Taylor as questionable for Monday night’s game against the Saints, but head coach Pete Carroll sounded surer than that about having both players in the lineup.

Collins missed practice time this week, but Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website, Collins “looked good” on Saturday and is ready to play against New Orleans. If he can’t play, the Seahawks could activate Rashaad Penny after designating him from return from injured reserve earlier this week.

Taylor looked seriously injured when he was taken off the field on a stretcher last Sunday, but he didn’t do anything major to his neck and was able to practice this week. Carroll said “I’ll be surprised” if Taylor isn’t on the field Monday.

Guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) and cornerback John Reid (knee) are also listed as questionable.