Saints put Chris Hogan on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Chris Hogan appeared to be done with playing football when he signed to play professional lacrosse earlier this year, but he reversed course to sign with the Saints this summer.

Hogan’s return to the NFL has come to an end, however. The league’s daily transaction report shows that the Saints placed Hogan on the reserve/retired list on Saturday.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that Hogan informed the team of his decision earlier this week after going home to be with his pregnant wife.

Hogan played in all five Saints games this season and caught four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. He has 220 career catches for 2,836 yards and 19 touchdowns in 105 games for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers, Jets, and Saints.