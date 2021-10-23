T.Y. Hilton ruled out for Sunday night, Quenton Nelson activated

Getty Images

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will not play on Sunday Night Football.

The Colts have ruled Hilton out for the game against the 49ers. That was expected after Hilton suffered a quad injury last week.

The good news for the Colts is that their best offensive lineman, guard Quenton Nelson, has been activated from injured reserve. He should be good to go against the 49ers.

Indianapolis also elevated wide receiver Keke Coutee and safety Josh Jones to the active roster from the practice squad and put safety Julian Blackmon on injured reserve.