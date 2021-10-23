Texans activate Kevin Pierre-Louis from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Texans activated linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis from injured reserve Saturday. He returned to practice Oct. 6, so the Texans were approaching the end of the 21-day window to activate him or return him to injured reserve for the season.

Pierre-Louis has not played this season after injuring a hamstring before the season opener.

The Texans placed Pierre-Louis on injured reserve Sept. 16.

Pierre-Louis also missed time in the preseason due to a concussion.

He signed a two-year deal with the Texans in March after appearing in 13 games with 11 starts for Washington in 2020. Pierre-Louis entered the league in 2014 as a fourth-round choice of the Seahawks and also has spent time with the Chiefs, Jets and Bears.